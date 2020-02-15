Swiss National Bank Sells 15,800 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $67,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 813,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. 649,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.23.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

