Swiss National Bank Sells 16,500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $80,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.41. 943,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,874. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $256.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.17.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

