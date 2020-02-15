Swiss National Bank Sells 306,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,116,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $65,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

HPE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 8,114,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

