Swiss National Bank Sells 70,700 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $73,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $66.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $77.07. 3,077,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock worth $39,627,013. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.