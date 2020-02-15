Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $79,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $97,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.97. 545,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,377. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.