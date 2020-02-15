SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $35,006.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,300.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,396 shares of company stock worth $6,223,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.85. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

