Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.67.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.35. The stock had a trading volume of 784,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $164.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

