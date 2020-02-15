Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 910 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,985. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

