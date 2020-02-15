Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.08. 351,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,030. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

