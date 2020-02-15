Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.15 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217,690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8,495.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 213,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $7,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 6,665,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

