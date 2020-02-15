Synovus Financial Corp Has $7 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

TJX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,202. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.