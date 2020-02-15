Synovus Financial Corp Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

