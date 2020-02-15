Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,438,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.24.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.