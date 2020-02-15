Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,152,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,348. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.39 and its 200-day moving average is $303.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

