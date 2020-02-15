Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 108,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,295. The company has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.46. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

