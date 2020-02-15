Synovus Financial Corp Sells 11,043 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $88.50. 3,348,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

