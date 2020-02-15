T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective upped by Argus from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $96.61.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $3,458,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 24,483.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 402,270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,287 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

