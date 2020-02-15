Tael (WABI) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.40 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Tael has a market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $34.91, $18.11 and $45.75. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06222227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00157189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001572 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $45.75, $119.16, $24.72, $4.92, $18.11, $62.56, $13.96, $7.20, $6.32, $5.22 and $34.91. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

