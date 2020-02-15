TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.40. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 55,796 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Get TAG Oil alerts:

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.