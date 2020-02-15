Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Trading Down 9%

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.27, approximately 2,504,314 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 593% from the average daily volume of 361,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get Talend alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 75.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 410,089 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Talend by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Talend by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.