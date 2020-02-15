Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TALO. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE TALO opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.95. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

