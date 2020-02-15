Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,103. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.