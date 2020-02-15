TCF National Bank Makes New $223,000 Investment in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

INGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

