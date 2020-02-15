Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

NFLX stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,394. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

