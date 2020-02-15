Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $192.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,779,248 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

