Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 424.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,432 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 130.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,444. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

