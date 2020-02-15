Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.80 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,073 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $13,339,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 624.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 147.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.87%.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 533,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $16,064,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,840.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,176,294 shares of company stock worth $1,748,227,509. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

