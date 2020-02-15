Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $20,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.93. 507,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,295. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.