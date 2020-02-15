Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. State Street Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Expedia Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,913,000 after buying an additional 385,146 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 519.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 321,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Expedia Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after buying an additional 277,645 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $12.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,330,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.