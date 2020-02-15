Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 105,876 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,876 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $11,067,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $15,847,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $4,280,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,938. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

