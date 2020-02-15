Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $386.65 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $269.88 and a 12 month high of $390.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

