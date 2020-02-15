TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

TELUS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

NYSE:TU opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.40%. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

