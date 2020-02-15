TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$61.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on T. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down C$0.80 on Friday, reaching C$53.73. 1,421,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$45.69 and a 12-month high of C$55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s payout ratio is 76.70%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.