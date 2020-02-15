Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

TPX stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.