Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.64.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 1,321,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after purchasing an additional 130,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

