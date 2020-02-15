Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital restated a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.64.

TPX traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

