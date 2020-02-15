TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.75

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 4969346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

The firm has a market cap of $511.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

