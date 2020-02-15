Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Richard A. Lemmon Sells 3,996 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $383,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $98.00. 230,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $833,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 152.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $10,928,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.