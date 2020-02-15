Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Shares Down 0.8%

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25, 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Teucrium Agricultural Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TAGS)

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

