Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.22. 32,779,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,280,898. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.