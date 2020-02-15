Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $13.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.
Shares of TEVA opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 126,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.