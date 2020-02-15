Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $13.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of TEVA opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 126,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

