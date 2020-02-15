Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $132.21. 2,596,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

