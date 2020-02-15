Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,842 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 469,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,012. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.