Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.36.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $137.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

