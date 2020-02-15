Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 21.81%.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

