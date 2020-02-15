Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of American Assets Trust worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth $64,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 270.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 859,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,916. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

