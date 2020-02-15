Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 565 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Knowles worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knowles by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 217,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,822. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KN shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

