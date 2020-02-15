Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases Shares of 55,427 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 354.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 107,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 1,517,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

