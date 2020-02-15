TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Update

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 12,860,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

TGTX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,389. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

