Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Trading Down 3.4%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Thai Oil Public from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

